WATCH: Fire destroys several apartments in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Dramatic footage shows the moment firefighters arrived at a serious fire in Haines City.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were pouring out of the structure.

The fire consumed four units of an apartment complex on Jefferson Road Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said everyone inside of the apartment was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Haines City Fire Chief Drew Neubrand. “Their quick response and teamwork made all the difference today. Our firefighters, along with the support from Polk County Fire Rescue, worked tirelessly to contain the fire and ensure everyone’s safety. It’s moments like these that remind us of the incredible dedication and bravery of our firefighters. We are grateful for the assistance from all involved agencies and the community’s support.”

The Red Cross has stepped in to help displaced residents.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

