Fire destroys sheds in Altamonte Springs, claims lives of multiple dogs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A fire broke out early this morning at 2:59 AM at 2610 Ohio Ave, prompting multiple emergency calls to the Altamonte Springs Fire Department.

Responding units arrived to find two sheds engulfed in flames between residential properties. The fire was contained to the sheds, and no damage was reported to the two houses.

Sadly, one of the sheds housed multiple dogs, all of whom died as a result. The exact number of animals lost has not been confirmed.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A fire Investigator is currently at the scene to determine the cause of the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group