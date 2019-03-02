Fire engulfs 25 vehicles at Bithlo junkyard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of vehicles caught fire Friday evening at a used auto parts business in the Bithlo neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The blaze was reported shortly before 8:15 p.m. at Commonwealth Avenue near North County Road 13 and East Colonial Drive.
Officials said weather might have caused the fire as thunderstorms were reported in the area.
The fuel, the motor oil and the batteries had been removed from the vehicles, which were piled in preparation for crushing, firefighters said.
Officials there are no fire hydrants in the area, so they fought the blaze using three tanker trucks, each filled with 3,500 gallons of water.
The fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
