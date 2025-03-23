A fire at Walt Disney World’s Epcot causes evacuation

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. — Eyewitness News is learning a cooler in a backstage area behind the France Pavilion caught fire at Epcot Saturday evening, causing the park to be evacuated.

It’s a sight that startled thousands of tourists as black smoke rose in the sky above Epcot. This was as hundreds of families pack the park during the busy Spring Break season.

Central Florida Tourism District’s Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported, and no building were damaged.

The Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride is shut down but is expected to be reopened Saturday night.

The pavilion where the fire occurred was reopened for guests.

