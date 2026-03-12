Firefighter hospitalized after battling house fire in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a house fire in Flagler County.

Firefighters from three agencies responded to a house fire Tuesday evening in Flagler Beach.

The blaze was reported in the 1900 block of North A1A at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue, and Palm Coast Fire Department coordinated the response to the two-story home.

Officials confirmed that all occupants were safely accounted for following a primary search of the structure.

One firefighter sustained injuries during the operation.

Emergency medical personnel treated the firefighter at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

