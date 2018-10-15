Firefighter, police officer injured in Daytona Beach apartment fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach firefighter, police officer and good Samaritan were injured during a house fire in Daytona Beach Sunday night, a fire department spokesperson said.
Officials said the fire started in an apartment kitchen around 10 p.m. at the Novawood Apartments on Nova Road.
Related Headlines
The “aggressive” fire spread to nearby rooms when firefighters arrived, investigators said.
Read: Tampa man randomly shot in arm while driving in Orange County
Firefighters said they contained the flames to the original apartment and prevented the fire from spreading to other units.
A Daytona Beach firefighter suffered secon-degree burns and a Daytona Beach police officer was treated for smoke inhalation during the incident, investigators said.
Read: Man shot at Altamonte Springs home
Firefighters said a neighbor who helped a resident out of the apartment was also treated for smoke inhalation.
The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire, investigators said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}