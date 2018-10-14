Man shot at Altamonte Springs home

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a home, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at a home at Beverly Avenue and Ballard Street, police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said.
A resident of a nearby apartment complex heard gunfire before discovering the victim lying on the ground outside the home, Estevez said.
Investigators said the man was shot in the neck or chest area and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition was not known.
Police said they are interviewing the man's roommates, who said they didn't hear gunfire. It's unknown if they were home at the time of the shooting.
The gunman remains at large, and the shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
