Man fatally shot at home near Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in his home near Altamonte Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. to a home on Florence Avenue near South Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Merritt Street.
The man, whose identity wasn't disclosed, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing said.
"There were a couple of witnesses inside the house who said they heard a loud noise," he said. "They went to the victim's room and discovered him unresponsive."
The shooting, which remains under investigation, doesn't appear to be random, Kealing said.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
