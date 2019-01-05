Firefighters: 3 people injured, including toddler, when car passes beneath tanker truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two senior citizens and a toddler were injured Friday evening when a car passed beneath a tanker truck in the Bithlo neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The crash was reported shortly after 6:15 p.m. at East Colonial Drive and Gloucester Street, officials said.
Firefighters said the adults were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
#SeriousCrash: E Colonial/Gloucester. Car vs tanker truck. Car reportedly passed completely through underside of tanker, resting at roadway. 3 patients count from car with 2 seniors/toddler. Pediatric trauma alert to APH, two adult patients (1 trauma alert) to ORMC. @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/YQU3qQm59d— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 5, 2019
