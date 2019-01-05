  • Firefighters: 3 people injured, including toddler, when car passes beneath tanker truck

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two senior citizens and a toddler were injured Friday evening when a car passed beneath a tanker truck in the Bithlo neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 6:15 p.m. at East Colonial Drive and Gloucester Street, officials said.

    Firefighters said the adults were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

