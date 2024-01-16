Firefighters protect home after 4 cars catch fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials said several vehicles went up in flames early Tuesday outside a home in west Orange County.

Firefighters responded to Casasia Drive near Bay Cedar Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, fire spread to four vehicles and threatened a home in the 1000 block of Casasia Drive.

The Orlando neighborhood is situated between Gotha and MetroWest.

Crews arrived and began extinguishing fire before it could spread to the residence.

OCFR said everyone inside the home was able to evacuate during the fire and no one was hurt.

Firefighters responded to a 4 vehicle fire with exposure to home on the 1000 block of Cassasia drive. Units arrived and began extingishing fire, confirmed no extension to home, occupants evacuated safely. State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/olcikC0y8O — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 16, 2024

Officials said the state fire marshal will investigate how the fire started.

