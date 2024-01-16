Front to bring rain, storms and freeze warning overnight for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are coming to Central Florida’s forecast on Tuesday.

Most people in our area will wake up to thick fog as they head outside Tuesday morning.

All of Central Florida is under a dense fog advisory until around 10 a.m.

The fog will be followed by scattered rain and storms during the day.

Some areas could also see strong thunderstorms.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 77 degrees before a bid drop overnight.

Tuesday’s cold front will move cold air into our area and we will wake up Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Parts of our northwestern counties will also have a freeze warning Tuesday night.

We will stay chilly Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s.

We will start to warm up over Thursday and Friday, just to have our temperatures slide back into the 40s for the weekend.

