Firefighters rescue man in SUV from Ocoee retention pond

OCOEE, Fla. — A driver had a scare after his SUV splashed into a retention pond in Orange County Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Ocoee Fire Rescue responded to the incident near Blackwood Avenue and West Colonial Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find an SUV nearly submerged in a pond near Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital.

As the vehicle continued to sink, they rushed to help the man who was still inside.

First responders led him to safety and then checked him out on dry land.

OFR said the driver appeared to be okay and declined further medical treatment.

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

