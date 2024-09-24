Firefighters train for large animal rescues in Seminole County

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters are training for large animal rescues.

The Seminole County Fire Department conducted the training in Longwood on Monday.

It’s a partnership with the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Firefighters learned about how to keep the animals and themselves safe.

This was in response to recent rescues of horses and cows in the Geneva and Chuluota areas.

Seminole County firefighters learned techniques from the rescue class for animal emergencies.

There were also hands-on demonstrations with horse manikins at the training center.

