Five injured during fight at Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five people were injured and two were hospitalized after a fight at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center in south Orlando Sunday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials.
Orange County firefighters responded to reports of multiple injuries following a fight at the juvenile detention center on Bumby Avenue around 5 p.m., firefighters said.
Related Headlines
Officials did not say if any corrections officers were injured in the fight.
Read: FHP: Man faces DUI charge after hitting multiple cars in apartment parking garage near UCF
Two of the injured, whom officials did not identify, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, which runs the detention center, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the reported fight, did not return requests for comment.
Last December, one juvenile was injured and taken to the hospital after a fight involving 30 juveniles, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}