FHP: Man faces DUI charge after hitting multiple cars in apartment parking garage near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man is facing a DUI charge after troopers say he crashed into multiple vehicles in a parking garage near the University of Central Florida early Sunday, according to an arrest report.
James Morris, 25, is facing a DUI charge and a hit-and-run charge after crashing into multiple vehicles in the parking garage at the Marquee apartments, across the street from UCF, around midnight, the report says.
According to the arrest report, a trooper arrived at the parking garage and a security guard and a group of students led him to the smashed cars in the parking garage.
The trooper then found Morris asleep on the floor of the garage.
According to the report, Morris told the trooper he was coming from a pub and had only had “one shot of Captain.”
The trooper said Morris’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech slurred, according to the report.
The report says Morris told the trooper he was trying to go home to Oviedo but that, “He had (expletive) up and (the trooper) had caught him slipping.”
Morris refused voluntary sobriety exercises and a breathalyzer test, according to the report.
