Flagler County maid charged with pawning jewelry stolen from clients’ homes

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to the arrest of a home cleaning service employee on theft-related charges after she allegedly pawned jewelry stolen from clients’ homes.

Deputies say the investigation began after a victim reported his recently deceased wife’s missing jewelry, a driver’s license and bank cards, along with fraudulent transactions on the cards, following a cleaning by Alicia’s Cleaning Service.

Another victim also reported stolen jewelry around the same time. Both victims noted that a new employee had recently cleaned their homes.

Detectives determined that Kayla Conner, 38, stole the property from the residences during her employment and later pawned the items at local pawn shops.

Conner was arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft from a dwelling, false verification of ownership to a secondhand dealer, dealing in stolen property and violation of probation. She was on felony probation at the time of her arrest, with a prior arrest record for grand theft and obstruction.

Conner is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“When you hire a cleaning company, verify they conduct background checks on their employees and have insurance,” Sheriff Rick Staly advised.

Detectives continue to work on identifying the owners of several pawned items and encourage anyone with information or who believes they are a victim to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

