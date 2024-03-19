Flagler County to open cold weather shelter Tuesday night

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit organization in Flagler County is planning to open a cold-weather shelter Tuesday night.

The Sheltering Tree says it will open its doors to help people escape the chilly temperatures overnight.

The shelter will open at the Rock Transformation Center on North State Street.

Watch: Temperatures drop after front moves through Central Florida

Anyone who doesn’t have adequate housing or heat is welcome.

The shelter will open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Read: CDC issues measles warning after global increase of cases

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group