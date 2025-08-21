Flagler County residents invited to join emergency response training

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will begin training residents in essential emergency skills on September 22nd.

The sessions will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, offering residents the chance to learn fire safety, first aid, and search and rescue tactics.

Those who graduate from the program will receive national certification recognizing their accomplishments.

The CERT program aims to empower residents by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to assist in local emergencies.

For more information about the CERT training, click here and select “Community Training” from the menu, or for those without Internet access, call 386-313-4200 for assistance.

