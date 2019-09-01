Flagler County restaurant still feeling effects of Hurricane Matthew as Dorian nears

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A busy restaurant along State Road A1A in Flagler County is still in recovery from Hurricane Matthew as Hurricane Dorian approaches.
The erosion from the storm tore away part of A1A near Oceanside Bar and Grill in 2016.
Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said they've been working on a plan to fix that stretch of the road.
A spokesperson told Channel 9 that the work on the north and south ends is complete, but the middle section is still under construction.
The restaurant's manager is beginning to get restless.
"We can't stand it," said Anna Romania. "After getting (Hurricane) Matthew in 2016, (Hurricane) Irma in 2017 (and) this road construction for all of 2018."
Romania told Channel 9 the restaurant has had a steady stream of loyal customers, even with the non-ideal conditions nearby.
"We've been dealing with the reconstruction for the last year and a half," said resident Donald Groves. "It's a hassle, but we don't mind it."
FDOT said they will continue to monitor the construction zone as Hurricane Dorian gets closer.
Officials said if the storm does impact the area, they will further evaluate to address safety or infrastructure issues.
