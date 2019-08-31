  • Osceola County officials release list of shelters before arrival of Hurricane Dorian

    By: Christopher Boyce

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Osceola County have released a list of 13 locations around the county that will be used as shelters before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

    The following shelters are slated to open at noon Monday:

    • Barney E. Veal Center 
    • Celebration High School
    • Central Avenue Elementary School
    • Chestnut Elementary School
    • Harmony High School
    • Horizon Middle School
    • Kissimmee Middle School
    • Liberty High School
    • Narcoossee Middle School
    • Oak Leaf Landing
    • Poinciana Academy of the Fine Arts
    • St. Cloud Community Center
    • Ventura Elementary School

     

    Harmony High School, Kissimmee Middle School and Liberty High School are all pet-friendly.

    Barney E. Veal Center, Central Avenue Elementary School, Oak Leaf Landing and St. Cloud Community Center are all fit to serve special-needs patients. 

    Osceola County residents can call the Osceola County Public Information Office at 407-742-0000 or the Osceola County Office of Emergency Management at 407-742-9000 for up-to-the-minute information. 

    For an interactive map on shelters around Central Florida, click here.

