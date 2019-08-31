Osceola County officials release list of shelters before arrival of Hurricane Dorian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Osceola County have released a list of 13 locations around the county that will be used as shelters before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
The following shelters are slated to open at noon Monday:
- Barney E. Veal Center
- Celebration High School
- Central Avenue Elementary School
- Chestnut Elementary School
- Harmony High School
- Horizon Middle School
- Kissimmee Middle School
- Liberty High School
- Narcoossee Middle School
- Oak Leaf Landing
- Poinciana Academy of the Fine Arts
- St. Cloud Community Center
- Ventura Elementary School
Harmony High School, Kissimmee Middle School and Liberty High School are all pet-friendly.
Barney E. Veal Center, Central Avenue Elementary School, Oak Leaf Landing and St. Cloud Community Center are all fit to serve special-needs patients.
Osceola County residents can call the Osceola County Public Information Office at 407-742-0000 or the Osceola County Office of Emergency Management at 407-742-9000 for up-to-the-minute information.
For an interactive map on shelters around Central Florida, click here.
