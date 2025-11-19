Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K-9 Jax

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired K-9 Jax, a yellow Labrador retriever, on Monday, November 17. Jax was 11 years old.

Jax began his service with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in March 2015 as an explosive ordinance detection K-9 alongside then-Sergeant Jon Welker. He was deployed 749 times throughout his career, showcasing his dedication and skill in protecting the community.

In 2019, Jax was assigned to Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he worked with Deputy Jason Williams, one of the School Resource Deputies at FPCHS. When Deputy Williams transferred to another school in 2021, Jax remained at the high school and was united with Master Deputy Nicholas Champion.

During his time at FPCHS, Jax protected thousands of students alongside his School Resource Deputy handlers. He also regularly visited other schools across Flagler County and conducted security checks at the schools and courthouse.

Jax retired in January 2023, after a distinguished career serving the community and ensuring the safety of students and staff.

