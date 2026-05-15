Flagler County Sheriff’s Office holds candlelight vigil for fallen officers and K-9

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen law enforcement officers during its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

The ceremony honored Flagler County, state and national law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

During the service, Sheriff Rick Staly, FCSO employees, family members and community members held a candlelight vigil for the agency’s six fallen law enforcement officers and one fallen K-9. Three other fallen law enforcement officers with ties to Flagler County were also honored.

The names of FCSO’s six fallen officers were read aloud as Staly and family members placed a single rose in a five-point star flower arrangement.

The FCSO officers honored were:

Sheriff Perry Hall, who died Aug. 21, 1927

Deputy George “Son” Durrance, who died Aug. 25, 1927

Sheriff Homer Brooks, who died March 23, 1965

Deputy Charles T. “Chuck” Sease, who died July 5, 2003

Sgt. Francesco L. “Frankie” Celico, who died Sept. 9, 2011

Deputy First Class Paul Luciano, who died Aug. 26, 2021

FCSO also honored K-9 Kyro, the agency’s first K-9 to die in the line of duty. Officials said Kyro died Oct. 14, 2025, after an undiagnosed heart condition from birth.

This was the first year Kyro was honored during the memorial service.

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Three other law enforcement officers with ties to Flagler County were also recognized: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Darryl Haywood Sr., FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Bunnell Police Department Sgt. Dominic Guida.

The FCSO Honor Guard, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, FCSO chaplains and family members of the fallen officers participated in the ceremony.

The memorial service was held during National Police Week, which recognizes law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

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