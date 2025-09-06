Fugitive Kermit Booth extradited to Florida after decade-long investigation,authorities say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child under 12 has been extradited to Florida after a decade-long investigation, according to Flagler County authorities.

Kermit Booth, who was arrested in North Carolina, was flown back to Flagler County, where he is currently in custody. The investigation into Booth’s alleged crimes has been ongoing for ten years, and authorities continue to search for potential additional victims.

“This individual took the innocence away from a very young child. It was a very difficult case,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Sheriff Rick Staly and members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Franklin, North Carolina, to take Booth into custody. Authorities have not released details about Booth’s arraignment date or whether additional charges might be filed.

Booth’s extradition represents an important move toward proceeding with the long-standing case, as investigators persist in searching for additional victims.

Sheriff Staly noted that if the alleged crimes were committed today, Booth could face the death penalty. “If you commit a crime in Flagler County, justice is coming,” Staly added. “It may not be super fast, but it’s coming.”

