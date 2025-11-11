Male inmates in Flagler SMART program build four large dog shelters

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Male inmates in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s SMART Program have completed the construction of four large dog shelters as part of a partnership with the Flagler Humane Society.

The shelters, each 12 feet tall and 12 feet square in size, are designed to provide shade and a secure space for dogs during kennel cleaning.

This initiative expands the FCSO’s kitten-fostering program, allowing female inmates to care for vulnerable kittens at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Both the dog shelter and kitten-fostering initiatives are part of the SMART Program, which promotes animal welfare and supports inmate growth. The men’s program involves construction and physical tasks, while the women’s program emphasizes compassion and care.

The SMART Program is nationally recognized for its innovative mental health and addiction recovery methods, incorporating community service projects that benefit both participants and local organizations.

