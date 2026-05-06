Orange County lowers heat threshold to open cooling centers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is making changes to help keep residents safe during the dangerous summer heat.

County leaders say cooling centers could open earlier this year after commissioners voted to lower the temperature requirement.

In years past, centers opened when the temperature felt like 108 degrees.

Now, cooling centers will open once temperatures hit 103 degrees.

Leaders say this will give people relief sooner during extreme heat.

The cooling centers are not open yet, but county leaders have already identified where those locations will be as temperatures climb.

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