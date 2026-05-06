Osceola County sends mailers for new vote-by-mail requests for 2026

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections is sending mailers to registered voters who do not currently have a vote-by-mail request on file for the 2026 election cycle.

Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington announced Wednesday that the mailers are being sent to remind voters that Florida law requires a new vote-by-mail request each election cycle.

Election officials said voters in Florida may still choose to vote by mail, vote early or vote on Election Day.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 12 days before an election, according to the elections office.

Officials encouraged voters with questions about their voter status to contact the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office.

More information is available at Osceola County Supervisor of Elections or by calling 407-742-6000.

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