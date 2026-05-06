Florida man sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Chinese national has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after authorities said he participated in a scheme targeting a Marion County victim, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Jiaan Cao pleaded guilty in federal court in Ocala. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

According to court documents, investigators said the conspiracy operated between at least October 2024 and Dec. 12, 2024.

Prosecutors said members of the scheme gained access to a victim’s computer and falsely claimed to represent the victim’s financial institution. The victim was told their account had been linked to fraudulent criminal activity.

Investigators said the victim was instructed to withdraw money from their account and use it to purchase gold. The victim was then told to hand over the gold to someone posing as a federal agent for safekeeping.

Authorities said the supposed federal agent was actually another member of the conspiracy.

Court documents state members of the scheme exchanged electronic communications, including victim location information, as part of the operation.

According to prosecutors, Cao was arrested Dec. 12, 2024, at a victim’s residence in Marion County when he arrived to pick up gold purchased as part of the scheme.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg is prosecuting the case.

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