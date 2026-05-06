Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter launches $20,000 donation match challenge

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter announced a $20,000 donation match challenge for its Youth Construction Academy program through the end of May.

Officials said donations made during May will be matched dollar-for-dollar by RoMac Building Supply, up to $20,000.

The funding will support Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy, a partnership with five local high schools that gives students hands-on construction experience while helping build Habitat homes.

Participating schools include Leesburg High School, Eustis High School, South Lake High School, Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages Charter School.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, the program provides students with classroom instruction, on-site job training and industry certifications designed to prepare them for careers in the construction trades.

“RoMac Building Supply has continued to invest in the future of the students and the growth of the Youth Construction Academy program,” Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter CEO Danielle Stroud said in a statement.

Jake Trapp, president of RoMac Building Supply, said the company is proud to support a program that helps students gain real-world experience and pathways into the construction industry.

Donations can be made online through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter’s website or mailed to the organization’s office in Eustis.

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has served Lake and Sumter counties since 1989.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group