Overnight water main break forces road closure in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — Residents and drivers were alerted that the City of Palm Coast will temporarily close Palm Harbor Parkway due to a water main break, which was reported around 4:30 a.m.

The road closure area, which spans from Clubhouse Drive to European Village in Flagler County, is expected to take several hours to repair.

Water service has been maintained for all customers due to the depth of the main in this location.

The crews are currently present at the location and are working to rectify the issue with the utmost efficiency and safety.

The City of Palm Coast thanks the community for its understanding and cooperation during these emergency repairs.

