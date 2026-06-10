Teen arrested for battery after spitting on deputy during transport

PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Autumn Bellows from Palm Coast was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly spitting on a deputy while being transported to a mental health facility.

Florida Teen Arrested After Spitting on Deputy While in Custody An 18-year-old woman was arrested for spitting on a deputy while being transported to a mental health facility. Incident occurred in Palm Coast. (WFTV)

During transportation, she became aggressive and uncooperative, even managing to escape her handcuffs. When deputies tried to resecure Bellows, she was uncooperative and spat on a deputy, landing on his face and hair.

Following the incident, deputies handcuffed Bellows, used a spit mask and restraints, then took her to AdventHealth Palm Coast for medical clearance before transporting her to a facility.

Deputies initially responded to a report around 7 p.m. concerning a woman who was intoxicated and in distress.

She was later released on a $2,500 bond.

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