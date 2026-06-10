Teen arrested for battery after spitting on deputy during transport

PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Autumn Bellows from Palm Coast was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly spitting on a deputy while being transported to a mental health facility.
During transportation, she became aggressive and uncooperative, even managing to escape her handcuffs. When deputies tried to resecure Bellows, she was uncooperative and spat on a deputy, landing on his face and hair.
Following the incident, deputies handcuffed Bellows, used a spit mask and restraints, then took her to AdventHealth Palm Coast for medical clearance before transporting her to a facility.
Deputies initially responded to a report around 7 p.m. concerning a woman who was intoxicated and in distress.
She was later released on a $2,500 bond.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group