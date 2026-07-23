Wear cow spots to get a free meal at the new Chick-fil-A Boggy Creek

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in Orlando, and customers who arrive wearing cow spots can receive a free meal.

Chick-fil-A Boggy Creek will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at 14239 Nona North Road.

To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a “Moove-In Party.” Customers wearing a full cow costume or a cow-spotted accessory can receive one free entrée or kids meal while supplies last.

No purchase is required, and the offer is limited to one meal per person wearing cow attire.

Breakfast options include:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Egg White Grill

Four-count Chick-n-Minis

Lunch and dinner options include:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Eight-count grilled nuggets

Eight-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Five-count nugget kids meal

The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, third-party delivery and Mobile Thru service. It will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Florida native Jon Morris will operate the location, which is expected to create approximately 120 jobs.

Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in recognition of the opening.

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