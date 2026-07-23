Scream-A-Geddon returns for 12th season with $2.5 million upgrade

DADE CITY, Fla. — Scream-A-Geddon is returning for its 12th season with a $2.5 million transformation and a limited-time ticket discount.

The horror park will open Aug. 29 with a redesigned midway called Bonzo’s Bizarre.

The 50,000-square-foot area will feature carnival games, covered pavilions, four new food trucks, fire pits with s’mores and an upgraded beer garden serving local wine and craft beer.

The project also includes paved parking lots and park roads.

“We’ve been scaring Tampa Bay for more than a decade, and as we grow, we’re committed to investing in the guest experience,” Chief Marketing Officer Jon Pianki said.

Returning haunted attractions include:

Killgore’s 3D Circus

Bloodwater Bayou

Breach

Ravenhill Asylum

Demon’s Revenge

Zombie Paintball Assault

Visitors 18 and older can choose an interactive experience inside Breach and Ravenhill Asylum. Participating guests may be separated from their groups and pulled into the attractions’ storylines.

General admission starts at $27.95 and varies by date. Customers can receive 25% off general admission tickets for a limited time by using the promotional code NIGHTMARE25.

The park will operate on select nights from Aug. 29 through Nov. 1, opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets and the complete schedule are available at Screamageddon.com.

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