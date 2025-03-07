Local

Flagler paramedic accused of sexual battery now charged with stealing credit cards from patients

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County paramedic accused of sexually battering an unconscious victim in an ambulance is now facing more charges.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said James Melady stole credit cards and IDs from multiple victims while performing his duties as a paramedic.

Melady has been in jail since September after his arrest on sexual battery charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read