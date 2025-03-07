Flagler paramedic accused of sexual battery now charged with stealing credit cards from patients

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County paramedic accused of sexually battering an unconscious victim in an ambulance is now facing more charges.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said James Melady stole credit cards and IDs from multiple victims while performing his duties as a paramedic.

Melady has been in jail since September after his arrest on sexual battery charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group