Flamengo gears up for FIFA Club World Cup match in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — C.R. Flamengo is on a roll, having recently defeated Chelsea FC in their second FIFA Club World Cup match.

As they prepare for their next challenge against LAFC this Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Camping World Stadium, excitement is building in Orlando.

Fans aren’t waiting for the match to join in the fun. ICON Park has transformed into Casa Flamengo, the fan hub that offers daily celebrations from 1 to 10 p.m. until June 25.

The hub for Flamengo supporters features live match screenings, giveaways, appearances from club legends, and immersive experiences celebrating Brazilian football culture.

Channel 9 will be on-site at the game, capturing the action and the electric atmosphere.

With Flamengo undefeated and the energy mounting, Casa Flamengo at ICON Park is the place to be for soccer fans eager to celebrate their team.

