Flash flood warning issued for Brevard County until 8:00 PM

6:15 P.M. UPDATE:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 8:00 PM.

This includes Titusville and Mims.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

PREVIOUS STORY:

