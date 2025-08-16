Flash flood warning issued for central Marion County

UPDATE:

OCALA, Fla. — Flash Flood Warning has been extended for central Marion County until 10:30 pm.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Marion County until 10:00 pm.

This includes Ocala.

Radar estimates 2-4” of rain has fallen this evening in Ocala, with an additional 1-2” possible.

Street flooding has been reported in Downtown Ocala.

The rain should subside later this evening, with quiet conditions expected during the overnight.

