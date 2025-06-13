Fletcher voted out as Deputy Mayor in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud has a new deputy mayor.

In a 3-to-2 vote Thursday night, council members decided to remove Shawn Fletcher from the role.

The city said the move came after Fletcher’s recent comments over the council’s decision to temporarily pause the issuance of city proclamations.

Council Member Ken Gilbert was voted in as the new deputy mayor.

Fletcher will keep his seat as a member of St. Cloud City Council.

