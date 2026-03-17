Flight delays and cancellations persist at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather in Central Florida and across the country has caused issues for many air travelers over the past few days.

At Orlando International Airport (MCO), the delays and cancellations continued for many Tuesday morning.

Orlando International Airport Delays and cancellations continued Tuesday morning at Orlando International Airport. (WFTV staff)

As of 8 a.m., FlightAware reported the following at MCO:

74 Cancellations

122 Delays

It comes on the heels of more than 12,000 flight delays and 4,800 cancellations nationwide on Monday.

More than 450 of those cancellations impacted Orlando International.

You can keep tabs on the current number of delayed and canceled flights at MCO by clicking HERE.

Orlando International Airport Delays and cancellations continued Tuesday morning at Orlando International Airport. (WFTV staff)

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