Melbourne Airport Authority Police Department launches first K9 program

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Airport Authority Police Department has established its first K9 program at Melbourne Orlando International Airport. This initiative introduces two new K9 teams: Officer Jordan Hallman with K9 Zip and Officer Christina Lane with K9 Yellow, following their completion of a three-month training program.

The program is the result of years of collaboration between MAPD and the Transportation Security Administration and represents another investment in the airport’s ongoing commitment to public safety.

Sgt. Jacki Hughes leads the newly established K9 program for the Melbourne Airport Authority Police Department.

For more information about the K9 unit or about the Melbourne Orlando International Airport, click here.

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