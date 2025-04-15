Anthony Rios has been appointed as the new Fire Chief of Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced Anthony Rios’s appointment as the chief of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Rios, a veteran of the department for 24 years, started his career in November 2000 as a Firefighter/Paramedic. His most recent role was Deputy Fire Chief of Administration, where he assisted outgoing Chief James Fitzgerald in managing and overseeing the department’s 1,600 staff members and an annual budget of over $450 million.

In the past twenty years, Chief Rios has journeyed through many roles within the organization, actively contributing to both field operations and executive administration. Alongside his vital work as a firefighter and paramedic, he also brings valuable experience as a sworn corrections officer and as a reserve deputy sheriff and sergeant.

Mayor Demings expressed full confidence in Chief Rios, stating, " I believe he will approach his new role with the same steadfast commitment to public service that has characterized his career. His outstanding leadership will support the continued success of the department in daily operations and long-term objectives.”

The Board of County Commissioners will review Mayor Demings’ appointment of Chief Rios on April 22, 2025. Chief Rios is scheduled to officially take command on June 27, 2025, coinciding with Chief James Fitzgerald’s retirement.

Rios holds a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, Public Administration, and Policy, along with a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Florida, and also has a Certificate in Executive Leadership in Public Policy from Harvard University’s J.F. Kennedy School of Government.

