Flight from Cayman Islands to NYC makes emergency landing at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Cayman Airlines flight from the Cayman Islands to New York City made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport Sunday afternoon after the airline said a warning light signaled there was smoke in the plane's cargo hold.
The airline said all 103 passengers and five crew members were evacuated safely using the plane's over-wing exits after the plane landed at OIA at 6:17 p.m.
None of the passengers or crew members required medical attention, the airline said.
As the investigation into the incident continues, the airline said there is no evidence of any smoke on the plane.
Airline officials said the plane has been removed from service until necessary repairs are completed, which means there are shifts to Cayman Airlines flights on Monday.
Passengers told Channel 9 that they were provided hotel accommodations Sunday night in Orlando. They said they were given the opportunity to either book their own new flights on Monday and get reimbursed by Cayman Airlines or fly out on Cayman Airlines around 4 p.m. Monday.
