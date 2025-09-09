Multiple flood advisories in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flood advisory is in effect in Orange County until 5:30 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Orlando, Orlando International Airport, Conway, Azalea Park,Belle Isle, Pine Castle, Taft, Meadow Woods and Southchase.

A flood advisory is also in effect in Marion County until 5:45 p.m.

The front is still stuck nearby, and heavy rain will continue through and just past sunset tonight. Expect another round of more than 2-3 inches of rainfall with areas of flooding possible.

After several areas have received over 3-5 inches of rain over the past seven days, a rare taste of early Fall is in the forecast by late week. Areas, especially northwest of Interstate 4, are likely to see first 60s at night return

