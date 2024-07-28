Flood Advisory for Orlando for the early evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking a flooding advisory is effecting the east Orange County area duer to excessive rainfall until 6:15 p.m.

Around 4:13 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area as one to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Read: Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been identified at Orlando bus station

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the rainfall and flooding.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group