Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been identified at Orlando bus station

ORLANDO, Fla. — 82-year-old missing man Patrick Bailey has been identified at a bus station in Orlando by detectives.
Channel 9 spoke to Patrick Bailey II, son of Bailey, who confirmed that detectives have identified Bailey at multiple stops across the country.
Detectives have determined Bailey is on a bus that is headed to Grants Pass, Oregon which is near where he lives in Northern California.
A bolo for Patrick Bailey is active in the area.
Bailey has been missing for over a week after his flight from Orlando was canceled due to the CrowdStrike outages and he dropped his cell phone at his hotel lobby heading to the airport.
