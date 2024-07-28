Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been identified at Orlando bus station

ORLANDO, Fla. — 82-year-old missing man Patrick Bailey has been identified at a bus station in Orlando by detectives.

Channel 9 spoke to Patrick Bailey II, son of Bailey, who confirmed that detectives have identified Bailey at multiple stops across the country.

Detectives have determined Bailey is on a bus that is headed to Grants Pass, Oregon which is near where he lives in Northern California.

A bolo for Patrick Bailey is active in the area.

Read: School Safety Convention kicks off in Orlando

Bailey has been missing for over a week after his flight from Orlando was canceled due to the CrowdStrike outages and he dropped his cell phone at his hotel lobby heading to the airport.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

Read: Sunday: Mostly cloudy and slow-moving storms

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group