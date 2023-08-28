Flood-prone Orlovista braces for Idalia

ORLOVISTA, Fla. — The Orlovista community in Orange County is bracing for whatever Idalia may bring.

The area was left with severe flooding after Hurricane Ian nearly one year ago.

Over the weekend, county leaders and Public Works employees cleaned up debris in the neighborhood ahead of the storm. Other work has also been done to mitigate more flooding.

During Ian, more than a foot of rain hit in less than 24 hours and surpassed the amount the community’s pump could handle and caused major flooding.

After the storm, the county started its $23 million mitigation project to prevent future flooding. The increased capacity of the retention ponds will give any flood rain somewhere to go besides the front doors of these homes.

