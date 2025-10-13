Flooded roads, washed-out jetty: Nature unleashes fury on Central Florida’s coast

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Severe weather battered Central Florida’s coast on Friday, leading to significant damage.

The Ponce Inlet jetty, previously damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Imelda, was washed out to sea after a weekend of high surf and windy conditions.

Roads to the marina and restaurant were closed due to flooding, as water levels rose to the point where vehicles could not pass safely.

Volusia County Beach Safety issued double red flags along the coast throughout the weekend, prohibiting anyone from entering the water due to hazardous surf conditions, strong rip currents, and debris.

Despite the adverse conditions, some visitors were drawn to the beach to observe the unusually large waves and the impact of the weather.

