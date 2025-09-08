Florida AG asks SA Worrell to reconsider prosecution of Orlando woman after deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling out State Attorney Monique Worrell for her prosecution of an Orlando woman.

Tina Allgeo opened fire on a man who she says had previously displayed road rage behavior before approaching her car.

Uthmeier released a video on social media saying in part that Worrell “acted in error.”

Monique Worrell may not like Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws, but those laws reflect our God-given right to self-defense.



Uthmeier also sent a letter urging her to reconsider the prosecution, or else she could face serious consequences.

Worrell’s press office released a statement in response to Uthmeier’s request, saying:

“Every day, the Attorney General’s inexperience with criminal prosecution becomes more abundantly clear; it risks the public safety and credibility of our criminal legal system for every Floridian.

State Attorneys are constitutionally empowered to exercise discretion in determining when charges should be brought.

That discretion requires prosecutors to evaluate whether sufficient evidence exists to establish probable cause, and whether the matter should properly be presented to a grand jury or court.

In a homicide case, where one individual’s life has been taken, the gravity of the circumstances demands thorough evaluation.

Florida’s self-defense laws, including the ‘Stand Your Ground’ statute, provide certain immunities when the use of force is justified; however, whether that justification applies in any given case is a matter for judicial determination, not partisan politics.

Prosecutors do not serve as extensions of the Governor or the Attorney General; we serve the people of our circuit in accordance with Florida law.

The Attorney General’s attempts to intimidate or override independent prosecutorial judgment erode public trust in the impartial administration of justice.”

