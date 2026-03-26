Florida AG Challenges NFL’s rule on diversity hiring

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier is taking aim at the National Football League over its hiring rules.

Uthmeier is challenging the NFL, claiming a long-standing diversity rule violates Florida state law.

Uthmeier is calling on the league to suspend the “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to interview minority candidates for top leadership positions.

The attorney general has given the NFL a deadline to respond to the demand or face possible legal action.

Uthmeier contends the policy is unlawful because it requires race-based considerations in hiring decisions, which he states is prohibited in Florida.

The Rooney Rule was originally created to increase diversity in leadership roles within the league.

It requires teams to include minority candidates in the interview process for head coaching and other top-level positions.

Failure to comply with the league policy has historically resulted in fines for individual teams.

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