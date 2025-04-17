Florida AG subpoenas Roblox over online safety concerns for child users

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking answers from the online gaming platform Roblox.

He issued a subpoena seeking information on how the company markets to kids, manages age verification, and oversees chat rooms.

Uthmeier expressed concern that children might be exposed to harmful content or online predators and wants to know what Roblox is doing to ensure their safety.

