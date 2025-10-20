Florida airport launches food drive to help federal workers

Orlando, Fla. — From now through this Friday, Oct. 24, officials with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) will be collecting non-perishable food items to help federal workers who are struggling amid the government shutdown.

The two drop-off locations are curbside at the Terminal C departure level and at Orlando Executive Airport’s administrative offices on Rickenbacker Drive off E. Colonial.

Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference,” GOAA spokeswoman Angela Starke said.

As of Monday morning, the collection at the main airport had mostly filled a box truck.

Cedric Files became emotional after he was thanked for his rather substantial donation, which filled the back of his car.

He said he was doing the “Lord’s work.”

“This is a small, small little bit on a bigger scale,” he said. “I just want to help out.”

The following, unopened items will be accepted:

• Meals in a can

• Dry milk, evaporated milk, soy milk

• Oatmeal/cereal

• Canned meats, fish or poultry

• Canned/dry beans

• Canned vegetables

• Canned/dry fruit

• Canned soup

• Pasta/macaroni

• Spaghetti sauce

• Peanut butter

• Rice or other grains

• Nutritional drinks

• Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner,

deodorant, soap, feminine hygiene, etc.)

• Baby supplies (food, diapers, wipes, etc.)

• Cleaning supplies (laundry detergent, dish

soap, paper towels, etc.)

• Pet Supplies (wet/dry food, treats, litter)

Federal workers are also encouraged to take advantage of assistance programs from banks and other entities that can help them until they receive back pay.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group